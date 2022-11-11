Plaza Retail REIT reports Q3 results
Nov. 11, 2022
- Plaza Retail REIT press release (OTC:PAZRF): Q3 FFO of C$0.104,
- Revenue of C$27.61M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- "Demand from tenants in the essential needs, value and convenience categories is very robust, and we are seeing the results in our historically high committed occupancy", said Michael Zakuta, President and CEO. "This demand has also allowed us to continue to improve the quality of our portfolio by leasing to resilient tenants with sustainable offerings. Despite the challenges of inflation, higher interest rates and construction delays, our business is strong and our outlook positive."
