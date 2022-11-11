Jowell Global expands logistics, distribution cooperation with ZTO Express
Nov. 11, 2022 8:33 AM ETJowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)ZTOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) has expanded its cooperation with ZTO Express (ZTO) a express delivery companies in China in terms of parcel volume.
- The joint efforts of the two parties have reduced the amount of time goods in transit, costs and losses in turnover, significantly improved operating efficiency for JWEL.
- JWEL and ZTO reached a customized warehouse distribution integration agreement which covers all logistic services for the Company, from warehousing management, express parcel distribution, express parcel packaging and express delivery, to be provided by ZTO Express.
- Furthermore, JWEL will continue seek and cooperate with high-quality business partners to explore and expand international products and resources for its customers while improving their experience and satisfaction.
