AstraZeneca/Merck's Lynparza gets EMA panel's greenlight for expanded use in prostate cancer
Nov. 11, 2022 8:35 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster cancer drug Lynparza.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a new indication Lynparza (olaparib), in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone, to treat adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated.
- Lynparza is already approved to treat certain patients with types of breast, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers in the EU.
- The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the change to the terms of the marketing authorization of Lynparza.
