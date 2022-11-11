BTCS GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.05, revenue of $0.34M misses by $0.06M

Nov. 11, 2022 8:39 AM ETBTCS Inc. (BTCS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • BTCS  press release (NASDAQ:BTCS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $0.34M (+6.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.06M.
  • “BTCS’ management team saw early potential in next-generation blockchains resulting in a strategic shift from Bitcoin to these networks starting with Ethereum. Our focus is on next-gen blockchains that leverage proof-of-stake consensus mechanisms. We seek to capitalize on the multi-billion dollar staking market opportunity and upward trend, which our SaaS platform is being developed to capture. We are optimistic about the operational progress of our integrated analytics and staking-as-a-service platform”, said Michael Prevoznik, Chief Financial Officer of BTCS.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.