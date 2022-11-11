BTCS GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.05, revenue of $0.34M misses by $0.06M
Nov. 11, 2022 8:39 AM ETBTCS Inc. (BTCS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BTCS press release (NASDAQ:BTCS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $0.34M (+6.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.06M.
- “BTCS’ management team saw early potential in next-generation blockchains resulting in a strategic shift from Bitcoin to these networks starting with Ethereum. Our focus is on next-gen blockchains that leverage proof-of-stake consensus mechanisms. We seek to capitalize on the multi-billion dollar staking market opportunity and upward trend, which our SaaS platform is being developed to capture. We are optimistic about the operational progress of our integrated analytics and staking-as-a-service platform”, said Michael Prevoznik, Chief Financial Officer of BTCS.
