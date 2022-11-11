Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) swung lower in early trading after MKM Partners lowered its rating to Neutral from Buy.

The firm warned that the next leg of the Sprouts story necessitates growing customer count/basket/share, which it sees as carrying more uncertainty.

Analyst Bill Kirk: "Sprouts is experiencing less inflation than the industry, and with that contribution easing, its ability to grow via volume will become more important. Additionally, the profitability tailwind diminishes as inflation recedes. Finally, we are seeing early signs that the industry is becoming more competitive."

Another key point on SFM from Kirk and team is that Walmart may be shifting to less price leadership, which presents a new risk to all players in the grocery store group.

On valuation, MKM Partners said it does not see upside to the current 10X EV/NTM EBITDA multiple. The firm kept a $38 fair value estimate on SFM.

Shares of Sprouts (SFM) fell 3.82% in premarket action to $32.27 vs. the 52-week trading range of $22.56 to $35.34.