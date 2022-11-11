QuickLogic enters eFPGA agreement with CHIP-gogo in Japan
- QuickLogic (QUIK) has signed an embedded FPGA IP sales rep agreement with CHIP-gogo, based in Osaka, Japan.
- The new relationship has been put in place to match CHIP-gogo's broad semiconductor intellectual property and LSI design experience and deep customer relationships throughout Japan with the extensive post-manufacturing re-programmability benefits offered by eFPGA technology.
- "Customers who are developing advanced SoC devices can implement flexible software running on embedded processors but are often limited by fixed hardware functionality. Now, we can help them support emerging standards, address evolving competitive threats, or pursue adjacent market opportunities for a variety of use cases without needing to go through the costly and lengthy silicon re-design cycle. By adding hardware-based flexibility, SoC designers can extend product lifecycles and dramatically increase profitability." said Takeshi Haruki, founder of CHIP-gogo.
