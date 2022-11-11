BHP Group, JD.com, Prudential among premarket gainers' pack
- Versus Systems (VS) +37%.
- SoundHound (SOUN) +24% on Q3 earnings release.
- Doximity (DOCS) +19% on FQ2 earnings release.
- Polestar Automotive (PSNY) +18% on Q3 earnings release.
- Matterport (MTTR) +18% on Q3 earnings release.
- Grove Collaborative (GROV) +16% on Q3 earnings release.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +14%.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) +13% on Q3 earnings release.
- uCloudlink (UCL) +12%.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) +12% Macau casino stocks boosted as Beijing backs off certain restrictions.
- GDS Holdings (GDS) +12%.
- Toast (TOST) +12% on Q3 earnings release.
- Conformis (CFMS) +11%.
- Prudential (PUK) +9%.
- Pagaya Technologies (PGY) +8% on Q3 earnings release.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) +8%.
- Trip.com Group (TCOM) +8%.
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) +8%.
- JD.com (JD) +8%.
- Telos (TLS) +8%.
- Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) +7%.
- XPeng (XPEV) 7%.
- FREYR Battery (FREY) 6% on plans for U.S. Gigafactory in Georgia.
- Li Auto (LI) 6%.
- BHP Group (BHP) 6%.
