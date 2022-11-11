Roku rises as Jefferies starts with hold, but notes 'limited downside' at current levels

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares rose on Friday as investment firm Jefferies began covering the streaming company, noting that the move of advertising dollars to connected TV from linear is in the "early innings."

Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz started coverage on Roku (ROKU) with a hold and $45 price target, but cautioned that there is macro uncertainty for the ad market and increased competition in the operating system and consumer hardware markets, leading the firm to be conservative.

However, with the stock off more than 90% from its peak, there is "limited downside" at these levels, Uerkwitz said.

The analyst added that the company's "flywheel" is built on its operating system for connected TVs via partnerships and hardware, as well as its ad platform, the Roku channel and some limited original content.

"Together it drives ROKU's position to be a leading player in television as it captures share of shifting dollars towards CTV from hardware to subscriptions to ad dollars," Uerkwitz wrote.

The analyst added that the long-term total addressable market for connected TV is between $70B and $80B, with more linear advertising shifting to streaming. However, for Roku's (ROKU) platform to "truly succeed," there will need to be consolidation in the TV operating system market, which Uerkwitz is not convinced will happen.

"At the moment, content holds all of the power, major publishers have existing relationships with linear ad agencies that could stifle ad tech growth, and existing competition among lower priced streaming services and independent ad tech firms can't be ignored," Uerkwitz wrote. "We expect ROKU to capture some of the shifting economics but not as much as our sell side peers."

On Thursday, Roku (ROKU) added a new Sports section to its home page interface in order to ease access to live and upcoming games on the platform.