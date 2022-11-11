Daiichi Sankyo wins EU backing for Enhertu in gastric cancer

  • An expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended issuing marketing authorization for Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) to include gastric cancer as an indication for Enhertu, an antibody-drug conjugate the company develops with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).
  • Specifically, the decision issued by EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on Thursday endorses the use of Enhertu for certain adults with advanced HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.
  • The CHMP recommendations will next be reviewed by the European Commission (EC) before a final decision on the approval.
  • Enhertu is already indicated in the EU for certain adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
  • Read: In August, the U.S. FDA greenlighted Enhertu for adults with HER2-mutant unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

