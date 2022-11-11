36Kr Holdings enters strategic cooperation with FutureCar
Nov. 11, 2022 8:52 AM ET36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 36Kr Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) has announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation with FutureCar, a North American media platform focusing on the automotive industry, particularly the New Energy Vehicle sector.
- Through authorized content sharing and mutual commercialization support, the cooperation with FutureCar will enable 36Kr to expand its business presence in the North American market and enhance its media coverage of the NEV industry and advanced automotive technologies worldwide.
- Collaboratively, the two parties will be well positioned to capture a broad array of development opportunities in the NEV industry and unleash greater commercialization potential.
- "This partnership not only marks an important expansion of 36Kr's business footprint, it will also accelerate the growth of our content library and brand influence in the global market." said Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 36Kr.
