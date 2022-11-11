SoftBank expected to write down almost $100M investment in FTX.com - report
Nov. 11, 2022
- SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) (OTCPK:SOBKY) had invested just under $100M in FTX.com and expects to write off the full value of it stake in the now beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- The Japanese company had invested in FTX's series A and series B financing rounds. The mid-2021 round valued FTX Trading at $18B, and attracted capital from Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, Third Point, and Coinbase (COIN). Now FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried says the company will have to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise capital to cover a $8B shortfall.
- Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has kept the investment in FTX marked near cost, rather than recording a higher value that would register a profit on the books, the person told Bloomberg.
- The software and investment firm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Earlier, crypto lender BlockFi pauses client withdrawals on 'lack of clarity' over FTX
