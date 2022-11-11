Figs (NYSE:FIGS) shares fell sharply in Friday’s premarket hours after full-year guidance fell short of expectations.

For the third quarter, the California-based scrubs manufacturer notched in-line EPS alongside above-consensus revenue. Active customers also increased 23.6% from the prior year to 2.2M.

However, inventory ballooned to more than double the levels seen in the same quarter of 2021 while margins continued to contract amid inflationary pressures. Inventory rose to $168.1M at the close of Q3 from $86.1M at the close of September 2021 while margins fell 220 basis points from the prior year.

“With frequency trends continuing to slow largely due to sustained macroeconomic pressures, we are adjusting our plans to focus even more on product innovation and customer engagement strategies, while managing cost pressures,” CEO Trina Spear said.

The company now expects about $495M in revenue for the full year, down from a prior expectation of $510M to $530M and below the consensus of $512.8M.

“We have a strong balance sheet and are financially well positioned to navigate this environment,” CFO Daniella Turenshine said. “By right-sizing inventory and controlling costs while continuing to make strategic investments in the long-term growth of our business, we expect to further advance our leadership position in the market.”

However, analysts were more skeptical, noting that the inventory issues and slowing sales leaves the next year unattractive for investment.

“At this early stage of growth, the combination of a weakening macro backdrop and company-specific merchandising and inventory issues will likely render 2023 a ‘corrective transition’ year as FIGS attempts to stabilize the business and get it back on a solid foundation from which to grow,” Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih told clients.

Shares of the scrubs company slumped 12.33% on Friday.

