Roche influenza therapy Xofluza gets EMA committee nod for use in children
Nov. 11, 2022 8:58 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) influenza therapy Xofluza to include patients from 1 year of age.
- Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) was already approved to treat uncomplicated influenza in patients aged 12 years and above; and for post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza in individuals aged 12 years and above.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued the positive opinion for use of medicine in this new population of children.
- The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the change to the terms of the marketing authorization of Xofluza.
- In August, the U.S. FDA approved the expanded use of Xofluza in children aged five and older.
Comments