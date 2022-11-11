Roche influenza therapy Xofluza gets EMA committee nod for use in children

  • A panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) influenza therapy Xofluza to include patients from 1 year of age.
  • Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) was already approved to treat uncomplicated influenza in patients aged 12 years and above; and for post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza in individuals aged 12 years and above.
  • The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued the positive opinion for use of medicine in this new population of children.
  • The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the change to the terms of the marketing authorization of Xofluza.
  • In August, the U.S. FDA approved the expanded use of Xofluza in children aged five and older.

