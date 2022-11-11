BofA: CPI data supports a 50bp December hike, but not necessarily a lower terminal rate

Bank of America came out with a research note on Friday morning that highlighted that Thursday’s softer CPI print provided a stronger case for a 50-basis point rate hike at the December 14th Fed meeting, but it doesn’t automatically mean that there will be a lower terminal rate.

BofA stated: “In our view, October inflation supports a downshift to 50bp in December, but not necessarily a lower terminal rate.”

The financial institution went on in greater detail to say: “Financial markets reacted quickly and forcefully to the downside surprise to October inflation, taking a little more than one 25bp rate hike out of the expected terminal rate based on changes in federal funds rate futures prices."

"In our view, while the softening in October inflation will be welcome news to FOMC participants, we doubt that it meaningfully changes participants’ estimates of the appropriate policy path in the near term.”

Looking into the future and investors will have noted that last week investors priced in a 14.4% chance of a 550-basis point hike by November of 2023, and now that number stands at 2.2%. Additionally, market participants also forecasted a 29.1% probability that markets would have seen a 525-basis point hike and now that number stands at 8.2% on Friday.

As a result of the weaker CPI data print that came out on Thursday the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), S&P 500 (SP500), Dow Jones (DJI) along with their mirroring ETFs (NASDAQ:QQQ), (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:VOO), (IVV), and (NYSEARCA:DIA) all rocketed higher on Thursday. Furthermore, on Friday morning stock futures look to start where they left off as major averages pointed higher early on.