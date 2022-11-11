FTX meltdown rumbles on: Assets frozen by Bahamas regulator, EU operating license halted

The abrupt collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire continues as the Bahamian securities regulator froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets and related parties, according to a recent release.

The once-prominent crypto exchange, headquartered in the Bahamas, fell apart in just a matter of days as concerns grew louder over FTX.com's multibillion-dollar shortfall in its balance sheet. Now its scrambling for a rescue package that appears to be unlikely to take effect as it undergoes a liquidity crisis.

In addition, the Bahamas Securities Commission said it halted FTX'.coms registration and appointed an attorney in the country as a provisional liquidator of the assets.

"The Commission determined that the prudent course of action was to put FDM into provisional liquidation to preserve assets and stabilize the company," the statement read. "The Commission is aware of public statements suggesting that clients’ assets were mishandled, mismanaged and/or transferred to Alameda Research. Based on the Commission’s information, any such actions would have been contrary to normal governance, without client consent and potentially unlawful

Elsewhere, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission is planning to pause FTX.com's license, in a move that could prevent the exchange from operating throughout Europe, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. That permit was only secured in September.

FTX did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.

On Thursday, SBF reportedly wants to raise $9.4B to save FTX amid bankruptcy risk.