AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares slipped on Friday as investment firm Bank of America downgraded the mobile software company after it reported third-quarter results, citing a lack of near-term catalysts.

Analyst Omar Dessouky lowered his rating on AppLovin (APP) shares to neutral from buy, along with a new $17 price target, noting that software and app revenue both fell below expectations, as was EBITDA.

Dessouky lowered his 2022 EBITDA and free cash flow estimates to $1.25B and $796M, down from a previous view of $1.6B and $1.1B respectively, "to reflect [management’s] much more cautious tone on the Q3 call."

On the call, AppLovin (APP) management cited "ongoing challenges facing the mobile app industry" as the reason for the shortfall in software revenue, as well as continued macro headwinds facing advertisers.

AppLovin (APP) shares fell 1.4% to $16.06 in premarket trading.

For the third-quarter, Applovin earned 6 cents per share on $713.09M in revenue, compared to estimates of 7 cents per share and $728.2M in revenue.

The company also tweaked its full-year outlook, as it now expects sales to be between $2.8B and $2.81B, down from a prior outlook of $2.84B to $3.14B and below the $2.93B consensus.

Last month Needham started coverage on AppLovin (APP), noting that while revenue is expected to be strong the next couple of years, it is increasingly likely to face "greater competition" from some of the largest tech companies.

Analysts are mixed on AppLovin (APP). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, also rates APP a STRONG SELL.