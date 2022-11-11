Iron ore prices surged Friday, with futures on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange surging as much as 6.6% to their biggest gain in more than three months, as China eased some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

According to Reuters, the most-traded January iron ore in Dalian (SCO:COM) ended daytime trade +5% at 708.50 yuan/metric ton ($99.86), and the benchmark contract on the Singapore Exchange +8.2% to $93.60/ton.

The big three publicly traded iron ore producers are indicated higher in pre-market trading: (NYSE:RIO) +6.2%, (NYSE:BHP) +6%, (NYSE:VALE) +5.6%.

Top steel producers also are rising pre-market, including (CLF) +3.6%, (X) +3.5%, (STLD) +2.7%, (NUE) +2.1%.

"Short-term emotional factors dominate the market trend," SinoSteel Futures analysts said, also citing hopes for a less aggressive policy of interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Analysts note, however, the tepid Chinese appetite for iron ore as steel mills have reduced production while nursing losses from weak demand partly due to a property sector slump.

Commodities from iron ore to oil to copper are climbing across the board Friday.