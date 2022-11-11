Deutsche Bank names Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a top pick just ahead of the retail giant's Q3 earnings report that is due in next week.

Analyst Krisztina Katai joined the growing chorus of Walmart bulls that see the stock as a defensive winner that will continue to outperform in the rough macro backdrop.

"We think value-focused retailers will continue to gain market share next year on accelerating trade down," noted Katai on the near-term setup.

While WMT is seen performing well during the economic downturn due to its value draw, a change in purchasing habits or further increases in labor costs are seen as posing potential headwinds for investors.

Still, Deutsche Banks called Walmart (WMT) a safer stock pick than Target for investors in the retail sector.

Shares of WMT rose 0.45% in premarket trading on Friday. The Dow 30 stock is up over 10% for the last six weeks.

Dig into the recent earnings track record for Walmart.