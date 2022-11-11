OncoSec jumps 19% after positive Phase 2 data for melanoma candidate

  • Immuno-oncology company OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) added ~19% pre-market Friday after announcing its lead asset TAVO in combination with Merck’s (MRK) anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda met the secondary endpoint in a Phase 2 trial for melanoma.
  • The trial named KEYNOTE-695 was designed to evaluate the effect of TAVO and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as a combination therapy in patients with unresectable or metastatic (Stage III/IV) melanoma whose cancer progressed despite prior anti-PD1 treatment.
  • Based on clinical data from 105 patients, KEYNOTE-695 has demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of ~19% to meet the secondary endpoint exceeding the pre-specified goal of ≥17%.
  • While 16 patients had a partial response (PR), three achieved a complete response (CR) out of whom two with CR discontinued the treatments. The topline data for the primary endpoint is expected in Q1 2023.
  • In October, OncoSec (ONCS) decided to focus its R&D efforts on Tavo with plans to cut the workforce by about 45%.

