Chinese Internet stocks flex muscles during Singles' Day online event

With the Singles' Day shopping event coming to a conclusion on Friday, several notable Chinese online retailers saw their shares heading toward big gains at the end of the week.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which created the Singles' Day promotions, was up by almost 5% in pre-market trading while JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares climbed more than 7%, Baidu (BIDU) was up by more than 4%, Weibo (WB) rose 3%, Pinduoduo (PDD) rose more than 5% and NetEase (NTES) shares tacked on more than 4%.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) was also on the rise, and up by more than 5%.

While the big-name Chinese Internet leaders flexed their muscles for a second-straight day, there were reports that the Singles' Day event might not reach the sales levels of past years.

However, those companies appeared to benefit from other reports that said Beijing was implementing new relaxations of Covid restrictions and lockdowns in parts of the country. On Thursday, Foxconn, which builds iPhones for Apple (AAPL) in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, said it was taking new steps to ensure iPhone 14 production remains on track amid ongoing lockdowns in and around the company's massive assembly plant.