Ginkgo, Lygos team up to produce sustainable biobased specialty chemicals
Nov. 11, 2022 9:39 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lygos and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) are collaborating to optimize and scale production of sustainable specialty ingredients which can replace toxic petrochemistry.
- Under the deal, Lygos and Ginkgo plan to advance two research and development programs over ~2 years.
- Lygos said its organic acid targets are used to produce biodegradable formulations and polymer-based products used in consumer, agricultural, and industrial markets.
- Ginkgo will use its expertise in strain development and metabolic engineering as it works to design microorganisms that can convert low-cost sugar to high-value chemicals, providing a more sustainable alternative to the traditional industrial chemicals which are made from petroleum-derived feedstock, the companies added.
- "Many specialty organic acids rely on environmentally damaging and costly production processes. We're excited to be working with Lygos to replace some of those harmful production methods with sustainable, environmentally friendly biomanufacturing processes," said Ginkgo Chief Business Officer Ena Cratsenburg.
