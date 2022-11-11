International Money Express amends credit agreement
Nov. 11, 2022 9:54 AM ETInternational Money Express, Inc. (IMXI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) has announced amendments to its credit agreement.
- The amendment generally updates the credit agreement to replace LIBOR as a benchmark interest rate for loans with the secured overnight financing rate as administered by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
- It also provides increased flexibility to make certain restricted payments, including the repurchase shares of its common stock.
- Interest on the term loan and revolving loans under the credit agreement may, at the company’s election from time to time, be determined by reference to SOFR plus an index adjustment of 0.10% and an applicable margin ranging between 2.50% and 3.00% based upon the company’s consolidated leverage ratio.
