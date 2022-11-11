Consumer sentiment turns glummer in November, inflation expectations tick up

Nov. 11, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • November University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 54.7 vs. 59.6 consensus and 59.9 in October.
  • Expectations: 52.7 vs. 56.2 prior.
  • Current conditions: 57.8 vs. 65.6 prior.
  • Year-ahead inflation expectations: 5.1% vs. 5.0% previously.
  • Five-year inflation expectations: 3.0% vs. 2.90% previously.
  • "Consumer sentiment fell about 9% below October, erasing about half of the gains that had been recorded since the historic low in June," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
  • "All components of the index declined from last month, but buying conditions for durables, which had markedly improved last month, decreased most sharply in November, falling back 21% on the basis of high interest rates as well as continued high prices," she said.
  • Long-run inflation expectation have held in the 2.9%-3.1% range for 15 of the last 16 months.
  • On Thursday, CPI inflation moderated in October to +7.7%, giving Fed room for smaller hikes

