Immix Biopharma gets review board nod to enroll kids in upcoming cancer therapy trial

Nov. 11, 2022
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) on Friday said it had got an approval from an institutional review board to enroll children in its upcoming clinical trial of its IMX-110 therapy for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma.
  • Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue and can occur at any age, though it mostly affects children.
  • "Enrolling pediatric patients in a clinical trial is a key requirement for FDA approval of a Priority Review Voucher," IMMX said in a statement.
  • The company is also pursuing an approval of IMX-110 to treat soft tissue sarcoma in adults.
  IMMX stock was up 2% at $0.78 in morning trading.

