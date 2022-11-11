Immix Biopharma gets review board nod to enroll kids in upcoming cancer therapy trial
Nov. 11, 2022 10:05 AM ETImmix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) on Friday said it had got an approval from an institutional review board to enroll children in its upcoming clinical trial of its IMX-110 therapy for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma.
- Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue and can occur at any age, though it mostly affects children.
- "Enrolling pediatric patients in a clinical trial is a key requirement for FDA approval of a Priority Review Voucher," IMMX said in a statement.
- The company is also pursuing an approval of IMX-110 to treat soft tissue sarcoma in adults.
- IMMX stock was up 2% at $0.78 in morning trading.
