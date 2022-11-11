SIR Royalty Income Fund reports Q3 results

  • SIR Royalty Income Fund press release (OTC:SIRZF): Q3 Pooled Revenue C$68.7 million, compared to C$53.5 million a year ago.
  • Q3 Net earnings of the Fund were C$4.1 million, compared to C$2.2 million.
  • During quarter, Distributable cash totaled C$3.1 million, or C$0.36 on a diluted basis per Fund Unit, and cash distributed to unitholders totaled C$3.4 million.
  • In October 2022, the Trustees of the Fund approved a C$0.005 increase in the monthly cash distribution, resulting in an increase in the Fund's monthly cash distributions from C$0.09 per Fund unit to C$0.095 per Fund unit.

