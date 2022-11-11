Jounce downgraded to outperform at Raymond James on timing for data on immunotherapy
Nov. 11, 2022 10:48 AM ETJounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Raymond James has downgraded Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to outperform from strong buy as full phase 2 data on immunotherapy JTX-2064 now won't be available until H1 2023, instead of the end of this year.
- The firm also lowered its price target to $3 from $16 (~156% upside based on Thursday's close).
- Analyst Steven Seedhouse said that while management noted the delay isn't for competitive reasons, he lowered his probability of success for the candidate to 60% from 75%.
- "The fact JNCE believes stage 2 success may still be achieved keeps us optimistic the mechanism will prove active and 1H23 data could still be good," he wrote.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Jounce (JNCE) as a strong sell.
