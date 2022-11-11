Jounce downgraded to outperform at Raymond James on timing for data on immunotherapy

Nov. 11, 2022 10:48 AM ETJounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street Sign

ozgurdonmaz

  • Raymond James has downgraded Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to outperform from strong buy as full phase 2 data on immunotherapy JTX-2064 now won't be available until H1 2023, instead of the end of this year.
  • The firm also lowered its price target to $3 from $16 (~156% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Steven Seedhouse said that while management noted the delay isn't for competitive reasons, he lowered his probability of success for the candidate to 60% from 75%.
  • "The fact JNCE believes stage 2 success may still be achieved keeps us optimistic the mechanism will prove active and 1H23 data could still be good," he wrote.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Jounce (JNCE) as a strong sell.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.