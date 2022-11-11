Hyperfine stock rises as Q3 device revenue surges, maintains FY22 outlook
Nov. 11, 2022 10:50 AM ETHyperfine, Inc. (HYPR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock rose ~6% on Friday after Q3 results beat estimates.
- Net loss narrowed to -$13.17M, compared to -$16.39M in Q3 2021.
- Q3 revenues grew +532.88% Y/Y to ~$2.35M. Device revenue grew +872.5% Y/Y to ~$1.95M, while Service revenue increased +135.67% Y/Y to $403K.
- "We are also exercising rigorous financial discipline while prioritizing investments in R&D to optimize our software and A.I. capabilities to best meet the clinical uses we are pursuing," said Hyperfine President and CEO Maria Sainz.
- The company noted that it installed 10 commercial Swoop systems in Q3, bringing total year-to-date commercial installations to 30 systems.
- Research and development expenses increased to ~$7.34M, compared to $6.44M in Q3 2021.
- Outlook:
- Hyperfine said it continues to expect revenue for the full year 2022 to be between $7M and $8M (prior outlook during Q2 results was same); consensus $7.66M (3 analysts).
- The company continues to expect 35 to 45 commercial units being installed in 2022.
