Wall Street investors found themselves to be net redeemers of fund assets which included both conventional funds and ETFs for the week that ended on Wednesday November 9th, as market participants retracted a total of $23.3B.

The exodus marked the first week of outflows in three and were led by money market funds as they lost $11.5B. Following behind was equity funds as they gave back $8.5B, tax-exempt fixed income funds watched $2.5B exit the door, and taxable bond funds observed outflows of $838M on the week.

Equity-based exchange traded funds however noticed their sixth straight week of capital inflows as the segment garnered $240M on the week. Leading the charge was the Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG). QQQ pulled in $2.5B, while IEMG grabbed $877M.

Switching gears and the two equity ETFs that lost the most significant amount of investor capital were the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as it lost $9.7B and iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), which retracted $668M.

From a fixed income ETF vantage point, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) garnered the greatest amount of cash at $1.3B and was followed by iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB), which took in $840M.

The fixed income outflow leaders were the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) at -$1.0B and the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) at -$311M.

For greater insight see a complete breakdown of the ETF fund flows on the week here.