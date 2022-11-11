Sono Group spikes 27% as Bosch partnership development brings in more buyers

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) made it a two-day rally with a 27.45% pop on Friday to follow a double-digit rise on Thursday.

Shares of Sono (SEV) had been in a protracted slump that some them peel off more than 85% this year.

Sentiment turned around this week after the German solar mobility OEM inked a long-term Europe-wide partnership with Bosch Automotive Aftermarket.

Sono (SEV) and Bosch have agreed to cooperate on a joint Europe-wide network of car repair shops. Within the framework of the Bosch Car Service workshop concept, all maintenance and repair services will be offered according to modern standards. Owners of the Sono Sion will be able to use all services offered by participating car repair shops, including repair, servicing, maintenance, and warranty services.

Sono (SEV) expects the Sion will be the world's first affordable solar electric vehicle for the masses. The company had over 20K reservations with advance down payments for the Sion as of September 1.

Read a breakdown on Sono Group (SEV) from Seeking Alpha author Leo Imasuen.