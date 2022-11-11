Doximity continues surge, up 24% following quarterly results
Nov. 11, 2022 11:02 AM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is up 24% in Friday morning trading as it benefits from fiscal 2023 Q2 earnings beats and a strong fiscal year revenue forecast.
- The company is projecting fiscal 2023 revenue of $424M-$432M. The consensus estimate is $426.36M.
- Several Street firms raised their price targets Friday. Evercore ISI's Elizabeth Anderson, who has an in line rating, raised her target to $32 from $28 (~22% upside based on Thursday's close). However, in light of the macro environment, she sees Doximity (DOCS) having a risk of facing pharma budget headwinds going into the latter half of fiscal 2023.
- Wells Fargo's Stan Berenshteyn, who has an outperform rating, raised his target to $44 from $38 (~67% upside).
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Doximity (DOCS) as a hold.
