Tyson Foods Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 11, 2022 11:08 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (-25.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.49B (+5.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, TSN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Tyson Foods Q4 2022 Earnings Preview: A Tasty Prospect

