On Friday, German biotech CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) announced preliminary data from its Phase 1 study for CV8102, a messenger-RNA-based cancer vaccine undergoing studies as a single agent and in combination with PD1-antibodies.

The company said that the data readout generated from 30 patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma who were part of the Phase 1 expansion study indicated preliminary efficacy for the combination therapy.

As of June 15, five out of 30 patients (17%) were found to have a decline in their tumor (partial response). However, according to the company, no patient in the single-agent cohort showed an objective response.

CV8102, as an RNA molecule, is designed to mimic viral infection and induce an adaptive immune response against tumor agents.

“The preliminary efficacy we see in the small group of pretreated patients further validates this technology,” CureVac’s (CVAC) interim Chief Development Officer Ulrike Gnad-Vogt remarked.

Final data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study are expected in H1 2023.

Read: A legal dispute between CureVac (CVAC) and Pfizer (PFE), and BioNTech (BNTX) has risen over the IP rights for the mRNA-based technology used by the latter for their blockbuster COVID-19 shot.