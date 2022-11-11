HealthWarehouse.com reports Q3 results

Nov. 11, 2022
  • HealthWarehouse.com press release (OTCQB:HEWA): Q3 net sales $4,681,302.
  • Q3 prescription sales were $3,873,323. The increase in prescription sales was due to an increase in partner services revenue from new and existing customers, offset by a reduction in the company’s traditional B-2-C revenues.
  • Q3 sales of over-the-counter products $736,265.
  • Q3 gross profit was $3,161,968. The increases were the result of higher sales volume, somewhat offset by lower margins on over-the-counter and partner services businesses.
  • Q3 gross margin percentage 67.5%, 0.7 percentage points lower from a year ago.
  • Q3 selling, general and administrative expenses $3,346,698.
  • Q3 net loss $225,614.
  • Q3 Adjusted EBITDA $47,673.

