HealthWarehouse.com reports Q3 results
Nov. 11, 2022 11:15 AM ETHealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (HEWA)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- HealthWarehouse.com press release (OTCQB:HEWA): Q3 net sales $4,681,302.
- Q3 prescription sales were $3,873,323. The increase in prescription sales was due to an increase in partner services revenue from new and existing customers, offset by a reduction in the company’s traditional B-2-C revenues.
- Q3 sales of over-the-counter products $736,265.
- Q3 gross profit was $3,161,968. The increases were the result of higher sales volume, somewhat offset by lower margins on over-the-counter and partner services businesses.
- Q3 gross margin percentage 67.5%, 0.7 percentage points lower from a year ago.
- Q3 selling, general and administrative expenses $3,346,698.
- Q3 net loss $225,614.
- Q3 Adjusted EBITDA $47,673.
