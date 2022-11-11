PLx Pharma down after Q3 revenue fell 94% Y/Y

Drug delivery platform technology company PLx Pharma (PLXP) was down ~21% after Q3 revenue fell 94.1%, hit by unfavorable adjustments.

Q3 revenue came in at $0.39M, compared to $6.6M in the year-ago period.

The revenue included $0.3M of unfavorable adjustments for additional trade allowances and incremental sales returns reserves. The increased sales returns reserve reflected excess inventory at certain retailers.

Operating loss stood at $10.84M, compared to $9.86M a year ago.

GAAP EPS was -$0.30, compared to -$0.80 in the 2021 quarter. Non-GAAP EPS was -$0.37, unchanged Y/Y.

Net interest income increased on a yearly basis to $0.12M from $0.004M.

As of Sep. 30, the company had $25.8M in cash and cash equivalents.