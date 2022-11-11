PLx Pharma down after Q3 revenue fell 94% Y/Y

Nov. 11, 2022 11:15 AM ETPLXPBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Piles of euro coins with red decreasing arrow - Loss of money concept

CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Drug delivery platform technology company PLx Pharma (PLXP) was down ~21% after Q3 revenue fell 94.1%, hit by unfavorable adjustments.

Q3 revenue came in at $0.39M, compared to $6.6M in the year-ago period.

The revenue included $0.3M of unfavorable adjustments for additional trade allowances and incremental sales returns reserves. The increased sales returns reserve reflected excess inventory at certain retailers.

Operating loss stood at $10.84M, compared to $9.86M a year ago.

GAAP EPS was -$0.30, compared to -$0.80 in the 2021 quarter. Non-GAAP EPS was -$0.37, unchanged Y/Y.

Net interest income increased on a yearly basis to $0.12M from $0.004M.

As of Sep. 30, the company had $25.8M in cash and cash equivalents.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.