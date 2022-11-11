Tegna quickly drops on report about DOJ's review of Standard General sale
Nov. 11, 2022 11:23 AM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Broadcaster Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) quickly fell 2.6% on a report about the Justice Dept.'s review of the company's sale to Standard General and Apollo Global (APO).
- The DOJ is said to be looking at possible alleged coordination between Standard General and Apollo in their deal, according to traders, who cited a Capitol Forum report that's circulating.
- The latest item comes after Bloomberg last Thursday said the DOJ is evaluating whether Standard General's purchase may lead to higher cable prices.
- Dealreporter last Friday reported that the last time the DOJ requested documents from the parties was several months ago.
- Concerns about the deal raised by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ) last month appear to been addressed/resolved in recent meetings, according to Dealreporter.
- Tegna (TGNA) in late February agreed to be sold to Standard General and Apollo Global (APO) for $24/share in cash.
Comments (1)