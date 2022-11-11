Tegna quickly drops on report about DOJ's review of Standard General sale

Nov. 11, 2022 11:23 AM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

TEGNA office building in Tysons Corner, Virginia, USA.

JHVEPhoto

  • Broadcaster Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) quickly fell 2.6% on a report about the Justice Dept.'s review of the company's sale to Standard General and Apollo Global (APO).
  • The DOJ is said to be looking at possible alleged coordination between Standard General and Apollo in their deal, according to traders, who cited a Capitol Forum report that's circulating.
  • The latest item comes after Bloomberg last Thursday said the DOJ is evaluating whether Standard General's purchase may lead to higher cable prices.
  • Dealreporter last Friday reported that the last time the DOJ requested documents from the parties was several months ago.
  • Concerns about the deal raised by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ) last month appear to been addressed/resolved in recent meetings, according to Dealreporter.
  • Tegna (TGNA) in late February agreed to be sold to Standard General and Apollo Global (APO) for $24/share in cash.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.