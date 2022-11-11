Xponential Fitness gains after raising FY2022 outlook

Nov. 11, 2022 11:23 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) stock gains on raising FY2022 outlook after reporting mixed Q3 results.
  • The company reported top-line growth of 56% Y/Y and North America system-wide sales growth of 37% Y/Y.
  • Reported North America same store sales growth of 17% for the quarter.
  • The company reported North America quarterly run-rate average unit volume (AUV) of $489,000, compared to $417,000.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $20M as compared to $6.8M year ago.
  • FY2022 Outlook: New studio openings to remain in the range of 500 to 520, or an increase of 53% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021; North America system-wide sales to remain in the range of $995M to $1.005B, or an increase of 41% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021; Revenue is now anticipated to be $235M to $240M, or an increase of 53% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021; this compares to previous guidance of $211M to $221M; Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be $70M to $74M compares to previous guidance of $68M to $72M; Tax rate in mid-to-high single digits; Share count of approximately 25.3M shares; $3.25M in quarterly cash dividends paid related to the $200M Convertible Preferred Stock.

