Nov. 11, 2022 11:25 AM ETSnail, Inc. (SNAL)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Newly public video game publisher Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) saw its stock rally 42% in late morning trading Friday after it announced it was buying back $5M in stock on the heels of a disappointing market debut.

Shares of Snail opened at $4.20, climbing to a high of $4.36 in early trading before slipping to a low of $3.38. The stock recently traded at $3.20 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET.

Snail made its market debut on Thursday, offering 3M shares priced at $5 per share to raise $15M. The stock finished the day 55% lower at $2.25.

After market close, the online game developer announced that its board had approved a $5M buyback program of its common stock, subject to Nasdaq listing rules. The program doesn't have a fixed expiration date.

Based in Culver City, Calif., Snail is a developer of digital entertainment content, mostly online multiplayer games. Its top revenue generator is "ARK: Survival Evolved."

For more on Snail, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones's "Video game publisher Snail Readies $30M IPO."

