Expensify under pressure after disappointing Q3, Piper Sandler downgrade

Nov. 11, 2022 11:27 AM ETExpensify, Inc. (EXFY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) is trading around -20% following a Q3 performance that fell below analysts' expectations and a subsequent downgrade from Piper Sandler.
  • Revenue was up 13% Y/Y to $42.5 million but fell short of the consensus estimate, and Expensify noted some expected but temporary downward pressure on ARPU. The top line was also hurt by some currency headwinds with a stronger U.S. dollar and cashback from growing card volumes.
  • Expensify also posted a net loss of $8.2M, wider than the $6.3M loss reported in Q3 of 2021.
  • Piper Sandler responded with a downgrade to Neutral from Overweight, noting the gap between Q3 numbers and estimates “has clouded visibility into the growth trajectory next year” and higher near-term execution risk.
  • Other investment firms also weighed in, with Citi raising concerns over macro conditions and and execution.
  • BMO Capital Markets called the results "below expectations on most key metrics, but underlying growth was better than reported adjusting for interchange, card rewards, and FX."
  • Loop Capital called Q3 a disappointing quarter but suggested the risk profile looks more attractive.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.