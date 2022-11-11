HilleVax reports Q3 results
- HilleVax press release (NASDAQ:HLVX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.45.
- As of September 30, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $292.1 million.
- Q3 Research and development expenses $13.3 million, compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter 2021.
- Q3 General and administrative expenses $4.6 million, compared to $1.1 million for the third quarter 2021.
- Q3 Other income $1.1 million, compared to $22.2 million of other expense for the third quarter 2021.
- The other income in 2022 was primarily driven by interest income on the Company’s cash and cash equivalents while the other expense in 2021 was primarily driven by changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes and warrant liabilities and interest expense on outstanding convertible debt.
- Q3 Net loss $16.8 million, compared to $61.9 million for the third quarter 2021.
