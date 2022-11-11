Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge works to repurchase equity from FTX - report

Nov. 11, 2022

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Anthony Scaramucci said Friday that his investment management firm, SkyBridge Capital, is working to buy back its equity from FTX, the imploding cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Scaramucci noted that SkyBridge, which sold a 30% stake to FTX's venture capital unit in September, held zero assets in custody on FTX. That transaction was part of SkyBridge's plan to use a portion of the funds to buy cryptos to hold on its balance sheet for the long term.
  • “My legal team and my other partners are working to buy back that stake,” he said. “We’re in a worse position because of the fact that we made the decision to have Sam join the cap table at SkyBridge. There’s no question that we’re in a worse position. He’s hurt the industry.”
  • Scaramucci also noted that his firm had exposure to FTX's FTT token (FTT-USD), which has dropped some 90% in the past five sessions, and took a loss on it.
  • Earlier, SBF resigned as CEO as FTX starts Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

