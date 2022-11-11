Neo Performance Materials down after Q3 results miss consensus

Nov. 11, 2022 11:40 AM ETNOPMFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

Specialty chemicals company Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK:NOPMF) fell ~13% after Q3 results missed consensus.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS was -$0.04, while revenue of $146.6M (+22.3% Y/Y) misses by $11.5M.

Q3 revenue in the Magnequench segment stood at $67.4M, higher by 12.2% Y/Y. The C&O segment revenue was $52.23M, compared to $45.68M a year ago. Rare Metals achieved revenue of $31.57M, up from the year-ago $19.51M.

Operating income came in at $2.2M, lower by 82.2% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at $7M, down by 60.1% Y/Y.

In addition to lower margin on sales in the quarter, Neo recorded $8M of provisions for inventories in Q3, related to higher cost inventory on hand, relative to lowered selling prices, the company said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.