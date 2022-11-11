Despite a disappointing earnings release on Wednesday evening, shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) have risen about 25% since the report.

Shares of the California-based alternative protein producer marked a 4.96% gain near 11:30AM ET on Friday, adding to an over 20% jump on Thursday.

S3 Partners Managing Director of Predictive Analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky told SeekingAlpha that the stock is “basically a full shorted stock” at this point with 22.45M shares shorted equating to a 39.15% short interest, with very high borrow fees impacting shortselling appetite. Beyond Meat is a “very crowded and squeezable short” according to his firm’s data. Nonetheless, he was reticent to point the finger at short-covering as a major factor in the latest rally for the name.

“There was certainly some squeeze related buy-to-covering occurring yesterday, but it was not the prime reason BYND’s stock price jumped +20%. Especially since most of the price jump occurred within a half hour of the open,” he explained. “Shorts are still up for the month, if BYND’s stock price continues its upward trend we should see more short covering, but we should also see the patient short sellers with a low price target for the stock hold onto their positions and, if they cover, they will be waiting a downward rebound as some of the shorter term long buyers look to realize some of their recent mark-to-market profits.”

For the month of November, short sellers have reaped $31M in mark-to-market profits despite taking a $54M hit on Thursday. According to S3 data, shorts are up $863M in year-to-date mark-to-market profits in 2022.

