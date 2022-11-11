Pyxus International reports Q2 2023 results
Nov. 11, 2022 11:45 AM ETPyxus International, Inc. (PYYX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Pyxus International press release (OTCPK:PYYX): Q2 Sales and other operating revenues increased $114.1 million, or 28.9%, from a year ago to $508.3 million.
- Operating margin increased $21.6 million to $27.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
- Net loss attributable to Pyxus improved by $8.2 million to $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased $16.3 million, or 63.0%, to $42.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
- Inventories, net was $890.1 million, an increase of $87.7 million as of September 30, 2022, with more than 90% of processed tobacco inventory committed to specific customers to meet near-term forecasted demand.
- Borrowings under foreign seasonal lines of credit were $548.5 million, an increase of $90.8 million as of September 30, 2022.
Comments