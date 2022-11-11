HeartBeam stock falls ~9% as Q3 loss widens and expenses jump

Nov. 11, 2022 11:57 AM ETHeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Shares of micro-cap cardiac medical device company HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) declined 8.8% to $3.42 in Friday mid-day trading, after it reported a wider Q3 loss, a rise in expenses and a deterioration in its cash position.
  • If the losses hold, BEAT stock would be on track to post its third negative session in four.
  • Santa Clara, Calif.-based BEAT is developing a 3D-vector electrocardiogram for heart attack detection.
  • The company in Q3 submitted a medical device approval request to the U.S. FDA for its HeartBeam AIMI platform.
  • BEAT after hours on Thursday posted Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.44.
  • Its net loss for the quarter widened to $3.6M from a loss of $1.2M a year ago.
  • BEAT's quarterly R&D expenses jumped to $1.6M from $105K last year, while its general and administrative expenses rose to $2M Y/Y from $341K.
  • Its cash totaled $6.5M as of Sept. 30, 2022, compared to $13.2M as Dec. 31, 2021.

