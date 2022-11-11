At least two investors and a proxy adviser are questioning if Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) managed potential conflicts of interest for two of its directors in the Swiss bank's restructuring plan, Reuters reported Friday.

Under the plan, the bank will split up its investment bank into three units, one of them being CS First Boston, which will be spun off. Michael Klein, a former Citigroup (C) executive who had been on CS's board and its committee to craft a restructuring plan, was tapped to head CS First Boston. In late October, Klein left the board to work on the division set to be spun off, Reuters said.

Ethos Foundation, which represents Swiss pension funds that own more than 3% of Credit Suisse (CS) shares, told Reuters that the company wants the company to show it ran a thorough search before choosing Klein to head the unit.

Proxy adviser Actares, who works for individual investors including some CS shareholders, sees a risk that Klein and Blythe Masters, another Credit Suisse (CS) board member who advised on the reorganization "could profit" at the company's expense, Reuters said.

Since 2021, Masters has also been a consultant to Apollo Global Management (APO), the U.S. private equity firm that is the preferred buyer of one of the bank's trading businesses, the article said. Apollo has invested in an investment company that Masters founded, it added.

In October, Credit Suisse (CS) Chairman Axel Lehmann had said the two directors "needed to abstain from any voting and were only allowed to potentially contribute from a more technical perspective."

Harris Associates, a shareholder with about a 10% CS stake, backed the company's handling of any potential conflicts of interest, Reuters said.

Credit Suisse (CS) ADSs rose 6.2% in Friday midday trading.

The company unveiled its restructuring plan, which included issuing $4B of new shares, on Oct. 27.