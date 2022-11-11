J&J analysis: Early Tremfya efficacy in psoriatic arthritis can predict long-term response
Nov. 11, 2022 12:12 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A post-hoc analysis of data of phase 3 data from Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya (guselkumab) in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) found that early skin responses with the biologic helped predict longer-term clinical response, including disease remission, after one year.
- In addition, early entheseal response -- relief from inflammation where ligaments and tendons meet bones -- was associated with greater odds of lowered measures of disease activity.
- Another analysis found that Tremfya patients sustained several PsA disease control endpoints through two years, regardless of their baseline characteristics.
- Tremfya is also approved for plaque psoriasis.
- In February, J&J (NYSE:JNJ) presented Tremfya data in Crohn's disease.
