J&J analysis: Early Tremfya efficacy in psoriatic arthritis can predict long-term response

Nov. 11, 2022 12:12 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Arthitis Hand

rudisill/E+ via Getty Images

  • A post-hoc analysis of data of phase 3 data from Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya (guselkumab) in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) found that early skin responses with the biologic helped predict longer-term clinical response, including disease remission, after one year.
  • In addition, early entheseal response -- relief from inflammation where ligaments and tendons meet bones -- was associated with greater odds of lowered measures of disease activity.
  • Another analysis found that Tremfya patients sustained several PsA disease control endpoints through two years, regardless of their baseline characteristics.
  • Tremfya is also approved for plaque psoriasis.
  • In February, J&J (NYSE:JNJ) presented Tremfya data in Crohn's disease.

Comments

