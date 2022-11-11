Akoustis Technologies Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 11, 2022 12:12 PM ETAkoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (-53.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.56M (+122.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AKTS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments