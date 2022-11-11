Dentsply Sirona Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 11, 2022 12:18 PM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XRAY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
