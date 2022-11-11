ASML CEO tells investors China ban would not change 2030 outlook 'that much:' report
Nov. 11, 2022 12:19 PM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)AMAT, LRCX, KLACBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Chief Executive Peter Wennink said that if Chinese semiconductor companies are unable to expand capacity past where they are currently, it would not alter the chip equipment firm's outlook for 2030 "that much," Reuters reported.
- Speaking to investors at a shareholder event, Wennink said that he did not expect the geopolitical situation to have China be "absolutely" excluded from any growth, but if it were, the demand would move elsewhere.
- "The fabs would be built somewhere else," Wennink was quoted as saying, according to the news outlet. "There could be a temporary hiccup. But ultimately those chips need to be made. So it doesn't change the 2030 picture that much."
- Other chip equipment makers rose following the comments, including Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX) and KLA Corp. (KLAC).
- ASML (ASML) shares gained nearly 2% on Friday, one day after the company surged following an update to its 2025 and 2030 outlooks and the announcement of a $12B buyback.
