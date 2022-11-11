Health insurers plunge on above-average volumes
Nov. 11, 2022
- Health insurers have become some of the worst performers in the S&P 500 on Friday, falling sharply on above-average volumes.
- About 3.2M UnitedHealth (UNH) shares have changed hands so far compared to the 65-day average of ~2.6M, and the stock has lost ~6%, the sharpest intraday decline since June 2020.
- Meanwhile, Cigna (CI) has dropped ~10%, with ~2.4M shares changing hands compared to the 65-day average of ~1.9M marking the biggest intraday loss since August 2021.
- Elevance Health (ELV) and Humana (HUM) are also among the notable decliners falling ~7% each with ~1.1M and ~1.0M shares trading compared to the 65-day averages of ~915.5K and ~927.6K, respectively.
- The selloff comes after a notable outperformance of managed care organizations this year, as indicated in this graph.
